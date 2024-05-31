United Services Automobile Association Invests $219,000 in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $31,745,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,529,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,904,000 after buying an additional 1,728,921 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,694.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,355,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after buying an additional 1,319,800 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,893.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 915,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 869,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,088,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PK opened at $15.55 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PK. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

