United Services Automobile Association Invests $250,000 in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,482,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 21,175,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,110 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,821,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after purchasing an additional 797,278 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 617.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 666,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 573,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $6.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 1.24%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,361,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,349,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genworth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

