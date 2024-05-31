United Services Automobile Association Invests $260,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,936 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,904 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 293,480 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 181,643 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Price Performance

AAL opened at $11.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Airlines Group

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.