United Services Automobile Association Invests $307,000 in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UCBI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UCBI. Truist Financial cut their target price on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

