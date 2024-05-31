United Services Automobile Association Invests $447,000 in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WOLF shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

WOLF opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Marvin Riley purchased 1,866 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

