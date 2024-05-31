United Services Automobile Association Makes New Investment in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,712,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,632,000 after acquiring an additional 253,363 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,736,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,167,000 after acquiring an additional 37,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,622,000 after acquiring an additional 145,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,935,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 646,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,695,000 after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on HALO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $453,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,100. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.97.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The company had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.