United Services Automobile Association Makes New Investment in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Perrigo during the third quarter valued at $1,136,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 40.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 43,203 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 17.2% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,931,000 after acquiring an additional 164,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PRGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of PRGO opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -393.79 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -1,571.43%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Further Reading

