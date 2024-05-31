United Services Automobile Association Purchases 4,000 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,159 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.63 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Stephens decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

