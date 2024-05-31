United Services Automobile Association Purchases Shares of 11,900 Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 648.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 36.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Resideo Technologies

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $118,978.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $118,978.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $152,925.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,696.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,945 shares of company stock valued at $342,937. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of REZI stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.