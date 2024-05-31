United Services Automobile Association Raises Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Neogen were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Neogen by 416.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Neogen in the third quarter worth $151,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Neogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Neogen in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neogen news, Director James C. Borel bought 7,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,379.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $284,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,528.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Borel purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $97,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,392 shares in the company, valued at $279,379.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 53,000 shares of company stock worth $662,205. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEOG opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,320.32 and a beta of 1.18. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

