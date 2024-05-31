United Services Automobile Association Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,243,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,197,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,092,000 after buying an additional 1,499,622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,240,000 after buying an additional 1,141,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,697,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,008,000 after buying an additional 1,031,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,386,000 after acquiring an additional 833,850 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCLH opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

