United Services Automobile Association Takes Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ST. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 761.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

ST stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.64. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $47.41.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -436.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ST. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

