Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

VLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.89.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $6.95 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $890.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,166 shares of company stock valued at $719,420. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 22.4% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 948,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

