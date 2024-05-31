Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $168.98 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

