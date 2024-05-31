Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.22% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $43,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $69.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $70.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.98.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

