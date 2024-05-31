Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $76.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average of $76.91. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2492 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

