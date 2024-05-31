Veeva Systems’ (VEEV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $260.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.89% from the stock’s current price.

VEEV has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.80.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $194.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.79. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $162.36 and a one year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Veeva Systems by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 10.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 28.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 87.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.