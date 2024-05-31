Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Up 2.1%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.91. 185,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,555,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
Vimeo Price Performance
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Vimeo had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vimeo by 18.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 928,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 143,025 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,112,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 443.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 109,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 181,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vimeo
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
