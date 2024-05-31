W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

WPC stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.42. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

