WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,697,000 after acquiring an additional 158,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,021,000 after acquiring an additional 142,412 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,620,000 after acquiring an additional 155,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,179,000 after acquiring an additional 44,797 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,777,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,635,000 after purchasing an additional 51,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

