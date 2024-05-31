William Blair Begins Coverage on Vestis (NYSE:VSTS)

Research analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VSTS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Get Vestis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VSTS

Vestis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VSTS opened at $12.12 on Friday. Vestis has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.54 million. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vestis will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vestis

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 22,442 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $260,776.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 218,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,694.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 22,442 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $260,776.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 218,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,694.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Phillip Holloman acquired 20,200 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $200,586.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,230.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,830,779 shares of company stock worth $28,501,849 in the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Vestis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vestis during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vestis

(Get Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.