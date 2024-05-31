William Blair Weighs in on El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of El Pollo Loco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for El Pollo Loco’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOCO. StockNews.com upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $328.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $116.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,074.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

