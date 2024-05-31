Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Holdings Decreased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WH. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:WH opened at $68.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average of $76.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $87,797.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,291.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $87,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,291.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,783 shares of company stock valued at $15,020,243. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.