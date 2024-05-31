Xeris Biopharma’s (XERS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 170.27% from the company’s previous close.

XERS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on XERS

Xeris Biopharma Stock Up 15.0 %

Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.37. Xeris Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.56 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 37.58% and a negative return on equity of 16,662.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xeris Biopharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 66.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 3,987,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xeris Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.