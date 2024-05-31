Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 173,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 396,492 shares.The stock last traded at $12.01 and had previously closed at $12.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YMAB. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on YMAB

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $527.00 million, a PE ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $28,282.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,185.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 25,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,062 shares of company stock worth $423,846 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.