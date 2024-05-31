Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.27.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,263 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE YUM opened at $134.77 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.97 and a 200 day moving average of $133.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.