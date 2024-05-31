Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$59.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV opened at C$68.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30. The stock has a market cap of C$18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$70.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.66. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$44.26 and a 12-month high of C$76.63.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.80 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.53 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 21.33%.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 16.70%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

