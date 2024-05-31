Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Red Rock Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Red Rock Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 98.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

RRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.58.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $49.75 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.46.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

Insider Transactions at Red Rock Resorts

In other news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $40,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,847,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,245,497.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 46.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,249,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,839 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,856,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,135,000 after acquiring an additional 962,841 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,331,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,897,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,373,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,582,000 after acquiring an additional 413,871 shares during the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

