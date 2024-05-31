Zacks Research Comments on Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Expeditors International of Washington in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Expeditors International of Washington’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $120.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.01 and its 200-day moving average is $121.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $107.03 and a 12-month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

