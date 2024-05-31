Zacks Research Comments on News Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of News in a report released on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for News’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for News’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get News alerts:

NWSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

News Price Performance

News stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. News has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of News

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,956,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,928,000. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in News by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,442,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,483 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in News by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,251,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,235 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,182,000 after buying an additional 1,575,803 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About News

(Get Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.