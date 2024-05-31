Zacks Research Comments on Pacira BioSciences, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Pacira BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PCRX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1,780.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 177,557 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,677,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 46.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

