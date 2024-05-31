Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lyft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Lyft’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lyft’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lyft from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Lyft stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. Lyft has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Lyft by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,835 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,617 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 504,807 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 68,934 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,693 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,988 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 24,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $131,046.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 924,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,231.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,706 shares of company stock worth $4,688,650 in the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

