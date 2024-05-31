Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TU. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.72.

TELUS stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. TELUS has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,789,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $356,033,000 after acquiring an additional 387,561 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 15.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in TELUS by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,669,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $727,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 1,824.2% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 788,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 747,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 284.62%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

