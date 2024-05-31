Zacks Research Weighs in on Onto Innovation Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Onto Innovation in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Onto Innovation’s current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ONTO. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Onto Innovation stock opened at $222.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.24 and a beta of 1.40. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.13.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at $41,324,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,324,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,370 shares of company stock worth $7,789,583 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

