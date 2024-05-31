Zacks Research Weighs in on Wynn Resorts, Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wynn Resorts in a report released on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the casino operator will earn $5.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.96. The consensus estimate for Wynn Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $92.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $112.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.01.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

