Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $11.11. 33,117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 743,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZNTL. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

