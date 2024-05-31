Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $290.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.79.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $156.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.89 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $128.12 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.63.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $9,674,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Zscaler by 463.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 24,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,810,000 after acquiring an additional 129,090 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

