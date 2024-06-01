14,806 Shares in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

UITB stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.02.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.1358 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

