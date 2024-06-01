15,107 Shares in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sunoco

In related news, EVP Austin Harkness purchased 1,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 83,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,541.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sunoco news, EVP Austin Harkness bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,541.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $505,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,570.

Sunoco Trading Up 2.6 %

Sunoco stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.29. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $41.95 and a 52-week high of $64.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 35.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.876 dividend. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

