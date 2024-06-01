16,255 Shares in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DJD. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter.

DJD stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $48.73.

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

