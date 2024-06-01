19,027 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned about 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

PSEP opened at $37.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average is $35.55. The company has a market cap of $712.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

