19,406 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $683,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $2,125,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,049,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

