19,535 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,535 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 437.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 42,175 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 44,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 21.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 99,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,348 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 194,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 3.0 %

CMCSA stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $157.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.