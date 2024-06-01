28,682 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

