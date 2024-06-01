32,407 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,459,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,475,000 after acquiring an additional 138,841 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.0658 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.