3,841 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,574,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,580,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWO opened at $263.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.02 and its 200-day moving average is $252.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

