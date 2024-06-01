5,601 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 518.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,316,000 after acquiring an additional 888,536 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,338,000 after acquiring an additional 440,740 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,385,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 231.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 107,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 75,124 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,702,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $130.56 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $105.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.13.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.