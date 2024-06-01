Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Update

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the April 30th total of 3,350,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

ABEO opened at $4.38 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13). On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brendan M. O’malley bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $27,864.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 188,718 shares in the company, valued at $611,446.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan M. O’malley acquired 8,600 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $27,864.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,718 shares in the company, valued at $611,446.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 42,758 shares of company stock valued at $154,047 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Standard LLC lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 68.5% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,361,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 553,377 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 281,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 121,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,249,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 1,488,834 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

See Also

