Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock Position Lessened by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.14.
In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $381,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,645.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $381,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,645.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,340,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.
ANF stock opened at $172.72 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $196.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.
