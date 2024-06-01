Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Short Interest Down 18.2% in May

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 899,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.23. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23,467 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 241,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

See Also

